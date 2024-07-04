Shane McMahon has talked to top talent from AEW after all.

In fact, he ran into “The CEO.”

TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone confirmed recent reports regarding running into Shane-O-Mac at an airport.

Mone wrote the following about it in her official newsletter:

After it all, by only the fates aligned – I walked into the airport, was in line by the bagel shop when I suddenly looked up, and there he was, just as surprised as I was. My first day being a double title holder and the first wrestler and former WWE Superstar I see is McMahon….come on, if that isn’t the universe working in divine timing, I don’t know what else it could be.



I’ve always loved Shane. When we locked eyes, we both kind of looked at each other like IS THAT YOU? Our faces lit up as we got to talking a bit and before he boarded his flight, he gave me his number… the rest as they say a history or maybe a mystery!