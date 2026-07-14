Mercedes Mone continues to fuel speculation surrounding Bayley’s WWE future.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks regarding Bayley’s contract status, with speculation suggesting the longtime WWE star could eventually make the jump to AEW once her current deal expires. While nothing has been confirmed publicly, Mercedes Mone has continued to add to the chatter on social media.

Mone previously sparked discussion by sharing a WrestleDream match graphic teasing a showdown between herself and Bayley, using Bayley’s real name Davina Rose, for the October 2026 pay-per-view. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with some even accusing Mone of contract tampering, though there has been no indication that was actually the case.

The speculation ramped up again this week when Mone posted an hourglass GIF on X shortly after Bayley appeared on Monday Night Raw during a segment with Lyra Valkyria. WWE has since confirmed Bayley will face Valkyria at this Saturday’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, but Mone’s latest post has only fueled further discussion about Bayley’s long-term future.

Bayley reportedly signed a new multi-year WWE contract in late 2023. While the exact length of that agreement has never been publicly disclosed, the timing has led to speculation that it could be approaching its expiration, potentially opening the door for a move to AEW later this year.