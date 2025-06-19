Add another championship to the collection!

During this week’s special AEW Grand Slam: Mexico episode of AEW Dynamite at legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, “The CEO” Mercedes Mone collided with CMLL Women’s World Champion Zeuxis in a featured bout.

The bout saw Zeuxis put her CMLL Women’s World Championship on-the-line, and when all was said-and-done, it was Mone who managed to get her hand raised, scoring the clean victory to become the new CMLL Women’s World Champion.

After the match, Mone was putting all of her many titles around her waist and over her shoulders, with help from the referee, when a video played on the big screen. Mina Shirakawa came out at the entrance area, distracting Mone as “Timeless” Toni Storm, dressed in all red, appeared behind Mone in the ring.

Storm ended up laying out Mone, and cutting a promo to promote their upcoming highly-anticipated showdown for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the AEW ALL IN: Texas special event on July 12 at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

