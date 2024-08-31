Mercedes Mone is still a double champion after defending her second of two titles in a span of a week’s time.

“The CEO” traveled to the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. on Friday, August 30, 2024, to defend her NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at the annual NJPW Capital Collision event.

At the show on 8/30, which was just days after Mone’s successful defense of the AEW TBS Championship over Britt Baker at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium, the women’s wrestling star defeated Momo Watanabe with her Mone Maker finisher in the main event.

With the victory, Mone made the first successful defense of her NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, and maintained her double champion status.