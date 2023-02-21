In a recent interview with the Under The Ring podcast, Mercedes Mone talked about a wide range of topics.

The newly crowned IWGP Women’s Champion discussed her desire to open a wrestling school in the future.

“Wrestling is such a universal language. When you’re in there, you don’t have to say anything, you just gotta flow. When I was in Mexico, I just flowed with the luchadors. When I was in Japan, I just had a flow with them even though I couldn’t exactly understand what they were saying. I love learning every single style that I can possibly be because I want to be the best in every area when it comes to Japanese wrestling, European, Mexico — I wanna be the absolute best. I’m a student of the game. I’ve been traveling the world training with the best trainers and best wrestlers from all different generations. So I’m ready, I’m excited. This is for my own growth in the future as well because one day I want to have my own wrestling school. So, to be able to have all these different techniques and styles is something I want to be able to give to my students one day so I can teach them how to be the greatest of all time as well.”

