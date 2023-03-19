Mercedes Moné says she will not speak on her and Naomi walking out of WWE one year ago.

The new IWGP Women’s Champion discussed this topic while at Planet Comicon in Kansas City, where she added that no one knows the true story of what caused the two to depart. She is later asked about a potential WWE return and whether she is on the docket for AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2. Highlights from the interview are below.

How no one knows what actually happened but how she doesn’t plan on speaking on it:

First of all, nobody knows the story (of what happened between myself, Naomi & WWE), you don’t know the story. But you’re reading whatever you wanna read and believing whatever you wanna believe. Nobody knows the story because I haven’t said anything, and I’m not going to say anything because that’s just the classy boss that I am, the CEO. But one thing, it’s up to them, it’s up to Dakota (Kai), it’s up to everybody else to come back, that’s awesome. That’s their dream, but I went after mine which was going to Japan. You have to follow your heart and follow your soul and follow your dreams and this was always, always, always a dream of mine that I never got to accomplish. So as I’m growing in my career, I’d been in the WWE for almost 10 years, I had to have a change, I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul so I had to go after a whole new dream and a whole new chapter and a whole new destiny for me and this is what I wanted for me and this is what I wanted to make happen for me so, that’s it. This is what I’m going for, this is my dream.

Hints at possible appearance at Forbidden Door 2:

Ooh, when is it (AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door)? Is it June? June or July? Okay. What day? I don’t know when the show is. Anybody know the date? I don’t know, we gotta see then. June’s so far. I think I could be open, July might be open but, gotta get that phone call. Gotta get that phone call from unc.

Who she would like to face if she returned to WWE:

There’s actually a lot, because there’s a lot of good talent (I would want to work with if I went back to WWE). I really like Zoey Stark in NXT. I think she is super, super, talented and just amazing. I think she is just ready to blast off and shine and given the opportunity, I would love to just see her on a Raw and SmackDown. Of course my girl Bayley, I’m not done with her yet. I love her, I think she’s amazing and Natalya, she’s one of my favorites and I feel like I never really got the opportunity to have a long match with her. I would love to have an Iron Woman match with her… Yeah, hell yeah. I used to train with her and we would just train for an hour non-stop, just calling so I just know that me and her… we would have an incredible Iron Woman match. I would say her, Natalya.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)