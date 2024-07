A new segment has been announced for the July 3rd Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite.

Mercedes Moné, fresh off her winning the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at Forbidden Door, will be holding a double-championship celebration at the event, which takes place from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

This Wednesday, July 3

Chicago @WintrustArena#AEWDynamite Beach Break

Presented by #SharkWeek After her #ForbiddenDoor win,

TBS Champion + NEW NJPW Strong Women’s Champ @mercedesvarnado celebrates in Chicago this Wednesday! Beach Break Moné THIS WEDNESDAY

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS pic.twitter.com/tCGivnaJzh — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 1, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BEACH BREAK:

-Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

-Jeff Jarrett vs. TBD Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

-PAC vs. Bryan Danielson Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals

-Celebration For AEW TBS Champion & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné

-Britt Baker will appear