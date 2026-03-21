Mercedes Moné’s championship collection just took another major hit.

“The CEO” dropped two titles in one night at RevPro High Stakes, as Alexxis Falcon defeated her to capture both the Bodyslam Women’s Championship and the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship.

The finish came in emphatic fashion, with Falcon delivering a DDT onto one of the championship belts before scoring the victory over Moné.

That’s a statement win.

With the loss, Moné’s list of active championships has been trimmed down, though she still holds multiple titles across the globe. Her current reigns include the PTW Women’s Championship in Poland, the WPW Women’s Championship in Canada, and the APAC Women’s Championship in Malaysia.

She also remains the reigning 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner.

Moné won’t have much time to regroup, as she’s already scheduled for her next title defense. She is set to put the WPW Women’s Championship on the line against Jody Threat on March 31.