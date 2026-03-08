Mercedes Moné endured another setback over the weekend, dropping her second championship in just a matter of days.

The former champion suffered a loss to Swan at the Moné Mayhem event on Sunday in Bagnolo Cremasco, Italy, surrendering the BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship in the process. The defeat came less than 48 hours after Moné lost the CMLL World Women’s Championship to Persephone at Arena Mexico on Friday night.

It also marks a troubling streak for Moné, who has now dropped three consecutive championships in her last three matches.

The recent run of title losses actually stretches back even further.

Moné has now fallen short in five straight title-related bouts dating back to December, when she lost the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship to Alex Windsor at the December 17 AEW Collision taping in Manchester.

Things didn’t improve in the weeks that followed.

At AEW World’s End, Moné teamed with Athena in a losing effort against The Babes of Wrath in a match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. Just four days later, she also came up short against Willow Nightingale, dropping the TBS Championship at the AEW New Year’s Smash event.

Despite the recent slide, Moné remains active internationally and has several upcoming appearances scheduled.

She is set to work for Banger Zone Wrestling in France on March 14 before returning to RevPro on March 21. Moné will then head to Canada for Winnipeg Pro Wrestling on Tuesday, March 31, the night before AEW brings Dynamite to the city.