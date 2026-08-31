Mercedes Moné left AEW All In: London with the AEW Women’s World Championship — and a broken nose.

Moné defeated Willow Nightingale at Wembley Stadium to capture the title, and during the post-show press conference, the new champion confirmed that she suffered a broken nose early in the match.

According to Moné, the injury happened “right at the beginning” of the bout. She required stitches afterward and noted that she was still bleeding during the press conference.

An emotional Moné took a moment to look at the AEW Women’s World Championship during the media scrum, explaining that she had not really gotten the opportunity to do so because she had to receive medical attention immediately after the match.

Moné said she is “beyond honored” to hold the championship, praising AEW’s women’s division as being home to some of the best wrestlers in the world.

The victory also made Moné the first woman to hold world championships in AEW, CMLL and WWE. When that accomplishment was brought to her attention, Moné said she is “here to make history, here to change the game,” describing the AEW Women’s World Championship as “another accolade” before adding, “Keep it going.”

Moné also reflected on attending the inaugural AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in 2023. She said being in the crowd that night made her realize AEW was where she wanted to be.

She recalled feeling the “love, passion and energy of that night,” adding, “That night was incredible, so much magic.” Moné said she knew she wanted to be part of AEW and felt “at home,” with there being no other place she wanted to be.

Asked about the legacy she hopes to leave behind, Moné said she wants to continue changing the game for women’s wrestling and wants fans to care about the women because they work just as hard as the men — and perhaps even harder.

Moné’s timetable for an in-ring return following the broken nose was not addressed. She is, however, scheduled to appear on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite for a championship celebration.

Nightingale entered the All In title match dealing with a broken hand. The extent of that injury and how much time, if any, she may miss have not been announced.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.