Mercedes Moné has fueled speculation about a potential showdown with Bayley following AEW Forbidden Door.

After winning the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament on Sunday night, Moné took to her Instagram Stories to share a fan-made graphic promoting a dream match against Bayley at AEW WrestleDream 2026 (see photo below).

The graphic referred to Bayley by her pre-WWE ring name, “Davina Rose,” while also depicting Moné as the AEW Women’s World Champion.

While Moné is not currently the titleholder, she is set to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In this August.

As things stand, a match between the longtime rivals remains purely speculative. AEW has yet to announce the date or location for this year’s WrestleDream pay-per-view, which has traditionally been held in October.

There is also no indication that Bayley is leaving WWE, and it remains unclear whether she would have any interest in joining AEW. The latest reports have indicated that her current WWE contract is expected to run through the end of 2026.