“The CEO” is always keeping her eye on talent in and outside of All Elite Wrestling.

Mercedes Mone, the reigning TBS Champion of AEW, recently spoke about a championship outside of the company that she is interested in sharing the ring with for a potential future champion versus champion showdown.

“I’m so proud of Athena,” Mone stated in her latest “Mone Mag” newsletter. “She is one of the best in the world.”

The women’s wrestling star added, “She’s definitely a champion I look forward to facing one day.”

Mone has already been in multiple champion versus champion bouts with titles from outside promotions being involved, such as her past matches against NJPW STRONG and CMLL Women’s World Champions, among others.

