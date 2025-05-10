Mercedes Moné’s nearly year-long run as NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion has officially ended.
AZM emerged victorious in the main event of NJPW Resurgence, defeating Moné and Mina Shirakawa in a triple threat title match. The closing sequence saw Shirakawa toss Moné out of the ring, allowing AZM to seize the momentum and score several near-falls. She eventually managed to pin Shirakawa for the win, crowning herself the new champion.
Post-match, Moné was furious, blaming Shirakawa for the loss. The two exchanged words before Moné shoved Shirakawa, prompting a heated chase to the backstage area. Meanwhile, AZM celebrated in the ring with her newly-won title, declaring, “It’s AZM time.”
Despite the setback, Moné still holds the AEW TBS Championship and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title. She’s scheduled to face Jamie Hayter at AEW Double or Nothing later this month, with the winner earning a shot at Toni Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship at All In this July.
