Mercedes Mone now holds three World Championships.

During Sunday morning’s NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view event, Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa to capture the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship.

The finish of the match came when Mercedes hit her ‘Mone Maker’ finisher on Shirakawa for the victory.

Mone is now the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, and AEW TBS Champion.

WWE Superstar The Miz was in attendance at the LA Clippers game on Saturday night to promote Monday’s premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

You can check out a video of his appearance from the game below:

And finally, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that several international events will be taking place in the United States in 2025.

First, NJPW will host its ‘NJPW Battle in the Valley’ event on January 11, 2025. They will also hold the April 11th ‘Windy City Riot’ event in Chicago, IL. This will show will mark Hiroshi Tanahashi’s final match in the USA.

STARDOM will also be holding an event during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, NV. As of this writing, there’s no word on the date for that event.

And finally, the NJPW ‘Resurgence’ event will take place on May 9th at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.