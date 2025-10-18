Mercedes Moné continues to collect victories.

And challengers.

At Friday night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular (October 17), Moné successfully retained her CMLL Women’s World Championship with a submission win over Persephone. The match headlined the show from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, and after a competitive bout, Moné sealed the victory with her trademark Bank Statement.

Following the match, Moné took the microphone to make two bold declarations.

First, she announced she will host a TBS Championship Open Challenge tomorrow at AEW WrestleDream, open exclusively to any current titleholder.

She then invited anyone in the CMLL locker room to step up for a shot at her Women’s World Title. The challenge was answered by Olympia, with Moné confirming that their championship bout will take place in the United States.

Friday’s win marked Moné’s second successful defense of the CMLL Women’s World Championship, having previously turned back La Catalina. Moné is also celebrating a major milestone, becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion in history at 509 days.

