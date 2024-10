AEW talents have been announced for NJPW Strong Style Evolved.

On Thursday, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced TBS Champion and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, as well as Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita for their event scheduled for December 15.

Also announced for the show is Tetsuya Naito, Gabe Kidd, Shingo Takagi, Zack Sabre Jr., Hiromu Takahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Shota Umino and Hechicero.