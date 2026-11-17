AEW and Mercedes Moné are joining forces with USA Wrestling for a major new initiative aimed at bringing increased attention to women’s amateur wrestling ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

As part of the collaboration, Moné has been named Chief Executive Envoy for the U.S. women’s freestyle wrestling team, while AEW will serve as the team’s Official Content Partner.

The following press release was issued to announce the partnership:

USA Wrestling Announces Landmark Collaboration With Mercedes Moné, Keven Undergaro and AEW to Elevate Women’s Wrestling

USA Wrestling is pleased to announce a major new collaboration with global pro wrestling superstar Mercedes Moné, media entrepreneur Keven Undergaro and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) aimed at increasing visibility, opportunity and mainstream awareness for U.S. women’s wrestling athletes.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., November 16, 2026 (Newswire.com) – The initiative is designed to help promote U.S. female wrestlers, elevate the profile of women’s wrestling and support athletes in building their individual brands and careers beyond competition.

The 2028 Olympic Games, being contested on home soil in Los Angeles, provide a unique opportunity to connect the U.S. women’s wrestling team with the mainstream American audience, a focal point of this partnership.

“USA Wrestling is excited to work in collaboration with such a talented and passionate group of people to help increase the visibility of these amazing athletes and further the sport of women’s wrestling,” said Rich Bender, Executive Director of USA Wrestling.

Mercedes Moné named Chief Executive Envoy to USA Wrestling women’s freestyle team

Mercedes Moné will serve as Chief Executive Envoy to the U.S. women’s wrestling team, helping mentor, promote and raise awareness for U.S. female wrestlers and the women’s wrestling program overall. Leveraging her incredible global fanbase and social media reach, Moné will spotlight athletes and help introduce new audiences to the sport.

“Ten years ago I was part of an evolution that transformed women’s professional wrestling,” said Moné. “Today marks the first day of the Women’s Amateur Wrestling Evolution – an evolution I’m honored to lead along with Team USA. These athletes are world-class competitors and warriors who deserve the highest recognition.”

AEW named Official Content Partner to USA Wrestling women’s freestyle team

All Elite Wrestling joins the initiative as the Official Content Partner to the U.S. women’s wrestling team. AEW will help raise awareness for U.S. female wrestlers through social media promotion, collaborative content opportunities and expsure across AEW platforms. As AEW travels weekly across the country, select athletes will also have opportunities to attend events, engage backstage and connect with fans and talent.

“On behalf of All Elite Wrestling, we are thrilled to be named the Official Content Partner of the USA women’s wrestling team,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “It is a true honor to work with these amazing athletes and introduce them to a whole new audience across AEW’s platforms, shining a global spotlight on their passion and dedication to the sport.”

About USA Wrestling

USA Wrestling is the national governing body for wrestling in the United States, and a member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and United World Wrestling, the international wrestling federation. USA Wrestling provides competition and programs for nearly 400,000 members of all ages, including athletes, coaches, officials, and club leaders. For more information, visit TheMat.com.

About Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné is an ESPY winner, actress, advocate and professional wrestler. Along with starring in Disney’s The Mandalorian series, Moné is the first female wrestler to headline a PPV, the first black female to headline WrestleMania, the only wrestler in history to hold 13 titles concurrently, widely regarded as the female GOAT of professional wrestling, and an advocate for women’s sports.

About Keven Undergaro

Keven Undergaro is a NYT Best-Selling Author, producer, brand builder, advocate and media entrepreneur. Founder of the AfterBuzzTV Network, Undergaro pioneered the first video podcast, the first video podcast network and first TV after-show. He is the top producer of OOH content, owner of We Heart Holiday productions and official Advocate for Mercedes Moné.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.