In the latest edition of her “Mone Mag” newsletter, Mercedes Mone lavished praise on Harley Cameron and expressed her belief that Cameron will be a World Champion one day. She wrote,

“Australia, you were nothing short of incredible! Wrestling in front of that passionate crowd was an experience I’ll never forget. The warmth and kindness of everyone I encountered—from the hotel staff to the fans—left a lasting impression on me. Seriously, the people in Australia are some of the nicest I’ve ever met. And let’s talk about my match with Harley! She was phenomenal. Watching her grow has been such a joy, and I truly believe she’s on her way to becoming a world champion. She’s a star, a go-getter, and an entertainer in every sense of the word. But remember, while she’s on her way up, I’m still the greatest of all time and the reigning TBS champion. Nothing can derail this momentum—not even Momo Watabana. trust me, this Moné train is unstoppable!”

This week’s episode of AEW Collision began with Mariah May attacking AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm backstage.

Mariah dragged Toni to the stage, holding the AEW Women’s Title, and executed the Storm Zero on the ramp.

May then taunted Toni, saying, “Look what you made me do,” and criticized her for never knowing how to write an ending. May declared she would write Toni’s ending in her blood and suggested they could be stars together. She proposed a “Hollywood ending” at AEW Revolution.

Hologram made his return to the ring on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating The Beast Mortos to remain undefeated in AEW.

The finish came when Hologram flipped over Mortos and hit a sunset flip pin for the win.