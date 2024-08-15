Mercedes Mone appears to be coming to NJPW Capital Collision 2024.

STARDOM shared a video of Momo Watanabe issuing a challenge to Mercedes Mone for a shot at the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at the upcoming New Japan Pro Wrestling special event later this month.

“Heat, typhoons and earthquakes,” Watanabe said during the call-out of Mone. “I’d rather wrestle in America.”

NJPW Capital Collision is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 30, 2024 from Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Five days before the event, “The CEO” is scheduled for a title defense at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, as she puts her TBS Championship on-the-line against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at the August 25 pay-per-view event.

Featured below is the stacked lineup for the NJPW Capital Collision show on 8/30:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Lio Rush

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Titan

* Trish Adora vs. HANAKO

* Dirty Work (Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) (c) vs. Hechicero & Virus

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

* Mustafa Ali vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe