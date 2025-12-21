Mercedes Moné’s belt count continues to dwindle.

At the special one-hour AEW Collision: Holiday Bash show on Saturday afternoon, a new episode that was taped in Manchester, England earlier this week, Moné defended her RevPro British Women’s Championship against Alex Windsor.

And she lost.

Moné’s reign with the title ends just under a year after she won it from Mina Shirakawa at the AEW Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view that took place back on January 5, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Recently, Moné also lost the the ROH Women’s Television Championship to Red Velvet at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view back on December 5, 2025.

With the victory, Windsor begins her second reign with the championship.

Following the loss, Moné surfaced via social media to vent her frustrations with a tirade.

Read her comments via the posts from her X account embedded below. Also below are video highlights of the title tilt from the 12/20 episode.

Can you take back her congratulations because as I said, last week I wanted to face a local from

Manchester @grok where is Alex Windsor from? — Último Moné (@MercedesVarnado) December 20, 2025

I SAID A MF LOCAL! sHEs nOT fROm MANCHESTER ARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR https://t.co/5K2m3PTDZp — Último Moné (@MercedesVarnado) December 20, 2025