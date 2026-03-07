Another championship has slipped away from Mercedes Moné, bringing her current title count down to eight.

Moné lost the CMLL World Women’s Championship to Persephone during the main event of La Noche de la Amazonas, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre’s annual all-women’s show held Friday night at Arena México.

Moné made a memorable entrance into the bout, donning a lucha mask and taunting the crowd before the match began. The atmosphere quickly turned hostile once the action spilled to the outside, where Moné was showered with beer during the chaos at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Persephone capitalized on the momentum. She connected with a springboard frog splash and scored a clean pinfall victory over Moné to capture the championship.

The celebration didn’t take long to grow.

Moments after the finish, the locker room emptied as fellow wrestlers joined Persephone in the ring to celebrate the title win.

