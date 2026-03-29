Mercedes Moné’s championship collection has taken another hit.

The international wrestling star dropped the PTW Women’s Championship on March 29 at Prime Time Wrestling in Poland, losing the title to Diana Strong.

With the defeat, Moné is now down to just two active physical championships, which are the WPW Women’s Championship in Canada and the APAC Women’s Championship in Malaysia, as her once-loaded title resume continues to thin out in recent months.

Still, she won’t have much time to dwell on the loss.

Moné is scheduled to defend the WPW Women’s Title against Jody Threat on March 31, in what could be a pivotal moment as she looks to maintain at least one of her remaining championships.

Following that bout, Moné has stated that she plans to return to AEW programming.

That return has been anticipated, as Moné has been absent from AEW television since early in the year.

Her last appearance came at Dynamite: New Year’s Smash, where she lost the AEW TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale.

A result that marked a significant turning point in her current run.

Another title gone.

What’s next for Moné?