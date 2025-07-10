“Timeless” Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone had their final confrontation on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, just days before their high-stakes clash at AEW All In: Texas.

The segment began with Mercedes in the ring, when Storm appeared on the screen from backstage. Alluding to her roots, Toni quipped that only two things come from Texas — and she’s one of them. Mercedes fired back, calling Storm a “mark” and demanding she meet her in the ring face-to-face.

Toni obliged, making her way to the ring. Mercedes raised her glass in a toast to herself, declaring that she’s the future AEW Women’s World Champion. But after taking a sip, she was unimpressed by the champagne.

Storm cut her off, saying, “Save the performative bullsh*t for your entrance. I’m not like the others. You speak in catchphrases. You’ve got the authenticity of a spray tan in a rainstorm, and the emotional depth of a kiddie pool. You’re a fraud.”

Toni said she found her true self in the AEW Women’s World Title — while Mercedes just hides behind her accolades. She said, “What are you so afraid of?”

Mercedes responded by saying that while their journeys may look similar, they couldn’t be more different. She stated, “I will always be better than you. I’ve been to hell and back and made the devil my b*tch. The more these people hate me, the more I win. No one is stopping the Mone train.”

She declared herself the one-woman revolution — the alpha, the omega, and everything in between.

“Legacies don’t exist,” Toni replied. “One day, we all turn to dust. We’re all going to die. What matters is a single moment — the moment you step in this ring and look me in the eye and realize… you fear an ordinary life, but I fear an ordinary death.”

Toni admitted that Mercedes deserves every title in the world — except the AEW Women’s Title. She said, “You’ll go down as the woman who just couldn’t win the big one.”

Mercedes raised her glass again and said, “May the best woman win.” For what it’s worth, Mercedes botched the date of AEW All In: Texas, stating that it would be taking place on Sunday. She quickly corrected herself, which led to fans breaking out in a loud You f**ked up!” chant.

The two women toasted, took a drink — and then Toni snarled, “Eat sh*t, b*tch,” before dodging a strike from Mercedes. Mone tried to set up for the Mone Maker, but Storm slipped free, and Mercedes rolled out of the ring — retreating until their fateful showdown at All In.

Ricochet, Brody King, and ROH World Champion Bandido have officially been added to the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas.

The announcements were made during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On the show, Brody King and Bandido teamed up in a losing effort against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, while Ricochet scored a singles victory over Blake Christian.

They now join MJF, Mistico, and Mark Briscoe as confirmed participants in the men’s Casino Gauntlet. MJF and Briscoe will start the match, with other entrants joining at timed intervals.

The match can end at any point via pinfall or submission, even before all participants have entered. The winner will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Last year, Christian Cage won the Casino Gauntlet at All In 2024.

Megan Bayne is officially headed to AEW All In: Texas.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bayne squared off with Tay Melo, Thekla, and Queen Aminata in a four-way match to determine the second entrant in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas.

Bayne scored the win by pinning Queen Aminata following a thunderous running powerbomb.

The victory marks Bayne’s fourth consecutive win in AEW competition.

She joins Kris Statlander, who secured the #1 entry spot in the Gauntlet on the June 25 edition of Dynamite after defeating Athena, Thunder Rosa, and Willow Nightingale in another four-way bout.

MEGAN BAYNE IS THE #2 WRESTLER IN THE GAULNET MATCN #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/zU4aTMvYMV — TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulf98) July 10, 2025

And finally, Gabe Kidd has returned to AEW.

On the final AEW Dynamite before All In: Texas, Samoa Joe secured a decisive win by forcing Wheeler Yuta to tap out to the Coquina Clutch.

But the celebration was short-lived.

Moments after the bell, Gabe Kidd made a surprise appearance, ambushing Joe from behind. This marks Kidd’s first appearance in AEW since May’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

The NJPW star didn’t get far, as Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata quickly ran him off.