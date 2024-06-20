“The Forbidden Door” continues to open.

Not just from WWE NXT to TNA Wrestling, but the AEW and CMLL door has been swinging open back-and-forth for weeks now.

On Wednesday night, it swung once again.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone appeared on the June 19 episode of CMLL Informa with a taped message to NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer ahead of their champion versus champion showdown at next week’s AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view.

During her appearance, Mone wished Vaquer luck ahead of her title match against La Catalina at the NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania event scheduled for June 21, noting she would be watching closely.