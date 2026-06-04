Mercedes Moné is back in AEW.

On the June 3, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite from Richmond, Virginia, Moné made her long-awaited return from a several-month hiatus as the mystery wild card entrant in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

The surprise reveal brought a huge reaction from the Richmond crowd as “The CEO” was unveiled as the mystery opponent scheduled to face Alex Windsor for a spot in the tournament semifinals.

Once the match got underway, Moné wasted little time taking control. After an opening lockup, she backed Windsor into the corner, delivered a shot, and tossed her to the mat by the hair before connecting with a dropkick. Windsor fought back with a series of arm-drags and strikes, but Moné answered with offense of her own, including a crossface and a Backstabber that nearly secured the victory.

The former champion continued to dictate the pace, landing a running Meteora before Windsor briefly turned the momentum in her favor with a Sharpshooter attempt. Moné escaped and regained control, eventually sending Windsor into the middle rope before connecting with a Meteora to the floor heading into the commercial break.

After the match returned from the break, the back-and-forth action continued. Windsor battled from underneath and managed to avoid a double-knee attack in the corner, creating a near-fall opportunity. However, Moné quickly shut the door on the comeback attempt with a knee strike to the face and another Backstabber.

From there, Moné locked in her trademark Statement Maker submission, forcing Windsor to tap out and securing the victory.

With the win, Moné advances to the semifinals of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament in her first match back on AEW television since stepping away several months ago.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 6/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

C-E-O! C-E-O! @MercedesVarnado is BACK as the Wild Card spot vs @HailWindsor in the #OwenCup! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/JYfeKCmrN2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026

.@MercedesVarnado wants to back-to-back wins of the #OwenCup! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ZRDX7BXiUk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026