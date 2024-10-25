Mercedes Mone has seen all kinds of competition inside the squared circle throughout her run in AEW, and prior run as Sasha Banks in WWE.

During an appearance this week on First We Feast for a “Truth or Dab Rapid-fire” segment, “The CEO” and reigning AEW TBS Women’s Champion was asked to name her Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Opponents list.

“That’s hard for me because I’ve wrestled some of the best in the world,” Mone responded. “Number one I think is easily Bayley. We’ve made so many historic moments and matches together.”

Mone continued, “Number two might have to be Charlotte Flair. She has given me my greatest matches, my worst matches, all in between. Three, I might have to go with Willow Nightingale. Last but not least, I might have to choose Bianca [Belair] because of our history-making moment at WrestleMania 37, when we main-evented, something that I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life.”

Who is one wrestler @MercedesVarnado will NEVER get into the ring with again? Will she reveal the last text conversation with Snoop Dogg? On #TruthOrDabRapidFire, Mercedes has two simple choices: tell the truth… or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/1SC1c3nZPd — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) October 25, 2024

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)