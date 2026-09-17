Mercedes Moné will not be competing at AEW All Out 2026.

During the September 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, commentary announced that Moné has not been medically cleared for the September 26 pay-per-view.

With Moné unable to compete at the event, AEW has announced a new match between Willow Nightingale and Thekla for All Out. The winner will earn a future shot at Moné’s AEW Women’s World Championship.

A video package featuring Nightingale and Thekla aired later in the show to promote their upcoming match.

The winner will move on to challenge “The CEO” for the AEW Women’s World Championship at WrestleDream 2026.

AEW All Out 2026 takes place on Saturday, September 26, from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.