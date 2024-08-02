Mercedes Moné released a video today revealing that she has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Sarath Ton.

The AEW superstar and current reigning TBS Champion opened up in the video, emotionally stating that her and Sarath had been separated since 2020 after marrying in 2016. She adds that she had kept everything secret, especially during her run in WWE, but remains close with Sarath and is happy to finally move on.

Tomorrow, finally, after a long long time, I’ll be finally signing my divorce papers. And I’m excited, happy. For me I’m just ready to be free. I’m ready to be free of not being afraid. For so long, I’ve kept this secret because of how fast life has been going and so much that has been happening in wrestling and everything. I just didn’t want the outside world to judge or say anything, especially during the time when all this was happening. I’m getting a divorce and Sarath, my ex-husband now, we have such a great relationship and he’s such an amazing incredible guy that I’m so thankful for. He’s another person that changed and saved my life. But I’m excited to be free and to say that I’m finally getting a divorce

You can check out her full video below.

