Mercedes Moné has issued her first post-WWE comments, and launched her new Pro Wrestling Tees store.

As noted, the former Sasha Banks debuted at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier today, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI and turning on her after shaking hands. Moné laid KAIRI out and then delivered a heel promo, challenging KAIRI to a title match at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley event on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, CA. You can click here for our original report on the debut with photos and videos.

In an update, Moné took to Twitter after the debut and posted a photo that shows her raising KAIRI’s IWGP Women’s Title belt in the air.

“This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM,” Mercedes wrote with the photo.

Mercedes then posted a photo that shows her inside the empty Tokyo Dome. She captioned the photo with, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”

Mercedes then posted a few photos to Instagram and wrote, “Bank on Monè #njpw #stardom”

Banks had longtime friends Naomi and Bayley supporting her backstage, but they did not appear on camera as they are contracted WWE talents.

Banks and Bayley reunited with FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood while at the Tokyo Dome today. As noted at this link, FTR dropped the IWGP Tag Team Titles to Bishamon at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As seen beleow, Banks and Bayley re-created a backstage photo with Wheeler and Harwood. The original photo was posted in 2018 while backstage at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Harwood posted the two photos today and wrote, “What a life.”

Moné also launched her new Pro Wrestling Tees store today, seen at this link. The store included a $16.99 Micro Brawler action figure, a $5.99 sticker pack, a $13.99 mug, a $24.99 beanie, a $24.99 snapback hat, a $24.99 t-shirt, a $49.99 hoodie, and three more graphic t-shirts, which all go for $24.99 each.

You can see the related Twitter and Instagram posts below, along with the video of Moné’s debut:

What a life. pic.twitter.com/PPHHxmmnrr — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 4, 2023

