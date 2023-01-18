Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut earlier this month at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI to set up a title match at NJPW Battle In The Valley on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, California.

Moné recently spoke with the NJPW Digital Team and commented on why her “Domination Tour” had to start out with NJPW and STARDOM, in Tokyo.

“So, the first place on my Domination Tour had to be New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM,” she said. “KAIRI has something that I want. I have a long history with Kairi and I’m coming to take back what is mine and that is global recognition of who I am. And you can bank on Moné.”

Moné also commented on how she is the hottest free agent in the business, and she is focused on NJPW’s IWGP Women’s Title.

“I’ve wrestled the top Joshi Stars. Kana (Asuka). Io (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY). KAIRI. There’s been everybody,” she said. “I wrestled everyone around the world. So coming to Japan, I’m never scared. I’m all about history and if it ain’t about history, then it doesn’t make any sense. When I found about the IWGP Women’s Championship, my heart was filled with so much joy and I knew instantly what I wanted and that was that title.”

The full interview with Mercedes can be found at this link.

