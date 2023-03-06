IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, then won the strap by making her NJPW in-ring debut against KAIRI at Battle In The Valley on February 18. The former Sasha Banks spoke with TMZ Sports this week, and praised KAIRI as a competitor, adding that the title win was the second favorite moment of her career.

“That day was so insane. But for it to be in San Jose, just an hour and a half away from where I was born in Fairfield, California,” Moné said. “I had my friends and my family there. Legit — my blood family and my family in wrestling was there to support me. It was a moment that I’m always going to remember. It’s probably my second favorite moment of my career thus far and that’s saying a lot because I’ve done so much in professional wrestling. But that day was so incredible.”

Moné also said she turns down nobody, and 2023 will be “the year of making money.”

“I wanna see who’s ready for Mercedes Moné,” she said. “I’m always here for the check. I’m always here for the bag and whoever has the biggest bag is where I’m gonna go.”

Moné is set to defend at NJPW’s Sakura Genesis event in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, April 8. She has been called out by AZM, but there’s no word yet on who she will face.

Below is the full interview with Moné:

