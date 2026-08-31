Mercedes Moné gave fans a nod to her WWE past following her AEW Women’s World Championship victory at All In: London.

After defeating Willow Nightingale to capture the title at Wembley Stadium, Moné continued the celebration at the Sweet Chin Disco afterparty at Crystal Club in Wembley.

The newly crowned champion stepped behind the DJ booth for the first time and closed out her set with a familiar song. Footage shared on social media showed Moné playing “Sky’s the Limit,” the entrance theme she used while performing as Sasha Banks in WWE.

The celebration came after Moné defeated Nightingale to win the AEW Women’s World Championship for the first time in her career.

During the post-All In media scrum, Moné revealed that she suffered a broken nose during the match. No further update has been provided regarding whether the injury will affect her in-ring status.

Moné is scheduled to appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite for an AEW Women’s World Championship celebration.