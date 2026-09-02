Mercedes Mone celebrated her AEW Women’s World Championship victory with a nod to one of her closest friends.

Mone captured the title by defeating Willow Nightingale at AEW All In 2026 at Wembley Stadium. Following the event, “The CEO” celebrated her championship win at an All In after-party, where she spent some time behind the DJ booth.

During the party, Mone played several familiar songs, including her former WWE entrance theme. She also paid tribute to longtime friend and WWE star Bayley by playing “Hey Bayley” and singing along with the song.

Bayley caught wind of the moment on social media and reacted to a fan’s post featuring the clip, responding with a laughing emoji.

Mone also reflected on her championship victory in a separate post on X. The new AEW Women’s World Champion shared photos of herself posing with the title backstage and included a message about transformation.

“Although the butterfly and caterpillar are completely different. They are one and the same,” Mone wrote.

With her victory over Nightingale, Mone added another major championship to her résumé after previously holding women’s titles in WWE and NJPW.