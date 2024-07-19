Mercedes Moné is not happy with Britt Baker.

The CEO successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship against Nyla Rose on the July 17th edition of Dynamite, which was the promotion’s 250th episode of its flagship program. After the win, Moné was celebrating around the ring when a fan in a Sting mask punched her. Under the mask was Britt Baker, who has been feuding with Moné ever since she returned at Forbidden Door.

In a new Instagram story, Moné threatens to file a police report on Baker, stating that she will not allow Baker to just do whatever she wants.

Call the cops! So when I leave the arena, I’m safe and escorted out. One thing about me, when you mess with me I’m gonna call the cops. I’m not going to mess with you, I’m calling the cops and getting you arrested. Don’t ever put your hands on me, fan! Are the cops here yet? I’m ready to write that report. Seriously, can you call 911 back I need to know the ETA on when to write that report. We got evidence all on TBS of that fan touching me.

The two are set to clash at AEW All In on August 25th from Wembley Stadium.