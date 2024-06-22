Mercedes Mone will wrestle at Arena Mexico one day.

After her appearance at the CMLL event at Arena Mexico this week to confront Stephanie Vaquer ahead of their champion versus champion showdown at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door, “The CEO” surfaced on social media to give her thoughts.

“It was electric,” Mone wrote as reply to a post from CMLL’s X feed covering the event at the legendary venue.

In an additional post, the TBS Champion responded to a fan who pointed out how Mone should wrestle at Arena Mexico some day.

“I will,” she said.

As noted, footage of Mercedes Mone’s appearance at the CMLL event at Arena Mexico will air tonight on AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT.