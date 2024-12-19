Mercedes Mone has no time for haters.

Mone, who joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and captured both the AEW TBS Championship and the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, took part in an Instagram Live earlier this week.

After seeing a comment from a fan about her “downgrade” from WWE to AEW, the CEO responded with the following,

“I just saw someone say, ‘Downgrade has to be studied.’ B*tch. I am richer than I’ve ever f**king been, putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had, so shut the fu- I hate stupid people. I hate stupid people. I’m living my best life, the greatest life ever. It’s an upgrade baby, I went forward and I didn’t go back. It’s the best feeling ever to be rich in spirit, rich in your bank account, and just rich in life. It’s the best.”

