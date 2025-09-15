— Terence Crawford made history on Saturday night by defeating Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision to become the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. With the win, Crawford now holds the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Super Middleweight Titles.

This achievement cements Crawford’s place in boxing history as the first male fighter to become undisputed champion in three different weight classes during the four-belt era, having previously unified titles at Light Welterweight and Welterweight.

The bout took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the judges scoring the fight 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 in favor of Crawford. Despite entering as the underdog, Crawford used his speed, timing, and tactical approach to outbox Alvarez, who had the majority of crowd support.

Following the victory, Crawford shared a photo of himself holding all six belts on Twitter. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné responded with a simple eye emoji. Moné, who currently holds nine championships across various promotions, including the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Title, is one of the most decorated women in wrestling today.

After the match, the 37-year-old Crawford praised Alvarez, calling him a great champion and a tough competitor.

You can check out Mone’s reaction to Crawford’s title glory below:

👀 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) September 15, 2025

— After MJF and Alicia Atout’s wedding, photos from the ceremony began circulating online, capturing AEW stars mingling together despite their on-screen feuds.

Reports suggest the images sparked some backstage frustration over the break in kayfabe.

On a recent episode of his “What Happened When” podcast, Tony Schiavone — who frequently criticizes MJF on television — joked that the wedding pictures were AI-generated.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On photos of him at the wedding being AI: “That’s AI. That’s either Photoshopped- that’s either AI or Photoshopped; I was not there. And, what was this event?”

On how he’d never attend MJF’s wedding: “So, you’re thinking, what? What? You’re thinking that I would be at MJF’s wedding? Why would I be at that son of a b**ch’s wedding? He’s a horrible person!”

On how Alicia Atout would never marry MJF: “I wasn’t there, I would never go to his [wedding]! Not only that, he didn’t get married! Who the hell would marry him? Who would – Alicia? Alicia who? Alicia Atout? The girl that does interviews backstage? She’s really good; you’re saying she’s married? She’d never marry him!”

— In a recent conversation with Gameshub, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts gave his take on AEW’s current roster.

Roberts noted that no one in the company truly reminds him of himself, emphasizing how unique his style and persona were during his era in wrestling.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On not winning a title in WWE: “I just didn’t need it. It wasn’t important for Jake the Snake to have a title. I was the main event every night. So how much better can it be? I didn’t need a push. But that cost me a lot of money, but I can’t complain about my career. Just go back and watch.”

On the difference between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon: “Well, I think Khan has it in the way he treats talent. Vince was a great delegator. He would come up with the idea or use somebody else’s idea and spread it around to where everybody could work on it. Tony Khan doesn’t do that. He wants us to be all hands on him doing it. And a lot of times things get missed, no way one man came up with this stuff 24/7, seven days a week. You know, how many shows are they doing now? You know, that’s a lot of TV time.”

On wrestlers that remind him of himself: “Oh, Randy Orton is a lot like Jake the Snake. Without a doubt. Just the mannerisms and the way he carries himself. AEW. Not so much. They’ve got a different class of breed down there. They’re smaller guys and they’re all high flyers. Snakes don’t fly!”