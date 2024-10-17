Mercedes Mone has reacted to Toni Storm coming in at No. 1 on this year’s Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s 250 list.

As we reported earlier this week here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the former AEW Women’s World Champion topped this year’s list.

In the latest edition of her “Mone Mag” Newsletter, reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone gave praise to Storm and commented on herself not being on the list this time around.

Mone said, “I want to give Toni Storm a standing ovation. To see Toni Storm on the Cover of PWI was incredible. She has been killing it these past couple of years, transforming into this incredible character. I’m not afraid to admit it, but before I even signed with AEW, the main reason I watched AEW Dynamite every single week was largely to see Toni. Her recognition as #1 in the PWI 250 is SO well deserved.”

She added, “Unfortunately, I didn’t make the list this year, as I was one match short of being eligible! Don’t get me wrong. It totally sucks to be one match short, but I’m definitely coming for that title next year. We all know by now that wrestling match outcomes are predetermined. That being the case, you’d think rankings of this kind would mean less. They don’t make or break me, or a wrestler, in my opinion, but it does feel nice to be recognized.”

Toni Storm will be making her CMLL debut at tomorrow’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular event, facing off against La Catalina.