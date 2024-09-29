What does Mercedes Mone think of WWE Raw changing from three hours to two hours for the final few months before the transition from USA Network to Netflix?

Let’s find out!

“The CEO” appeared on The Breakfast Club for an in-depth interview, during which she explained why the change “sucks for the wrestlers.”

“I think that sucks for the wrestlers,” Mone said. “If you lose a whole hour, that’s a whole opportunity of performing in front of a live audience and in front of millions watching at home, but I think just the move to Netflix is so huge for them that they’re gonna gain so much more opportunities in so many different other ways.”

Mone continued, “I think it’s great for performers to get more opportunities, especially for women. We’re only given five to eight minutes, so we need that extra hour—we need that time to tell a story.”

