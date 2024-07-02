An interesting accidental meeting took place over the weekend.

According to PW Insider, AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné was seen with Shane McMahon at LaGuardia Airport in New York City this morning. They were reportedly chatting while heading to their respective flights. One source confirmed to Insider that their conversation included a conversation about AEW. Recently, there have been rumors about Shane McMahon’s interest in AEW, and AEW President Tony Khan has expressed openness to discussions with McMahon.

Despite these rumors, sources indicated that McMahon, who resides in the NYC area, was not seen backstage at the AEW Forbidden Door PPV last night.