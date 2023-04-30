There’s another update on Mercedes Moné and her status with NJPW and STARDOM.

As noted, Moné lost the IWGP Women’s Championship to Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM’S All Star Grand Queendom event last weekend. Reports surfaced after that claimed Moné’s contractual status with the Japanese promotions was coming to an end soon. However, NJPW then announced that the CEO would be competing in a one-night tournament at the May 21st NJPW Resurgence event

Now Fightful Select reports that Moné is on a per appearance deal with NJPW and STARDOM. It is not clarified how many dates the former WWE superstar is scheduled for but it is noted that she’s “committed through Resurgence.”

Moné was in Chicago last night to support Trinity Fatu making her IMPACT debut. You can check that out here.