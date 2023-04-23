IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné is reportedly re-signing with Bushiroad.

A new report from Dave Meltzer notes that Moné and Bushiroad have agreed to an extension for her current NJPW/Stardom contract. There’s no word yet on the length of the deal.

The news of the extension comes as Moné is defending her title against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom’s All Star Grand Queendom event later this morning.

It was noted that Moné’s next match will likely be on an event in the United States, but there’s no word yet on when. NJPW Resurgence is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 in Long Beach, CA, so that seems to be a likely choice. After that, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 in Toronto, Canada, but there’s no word on if Moné will work the show.

Moné made her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, by confronting KAIRI, then made her in-ring debut by defeating KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Title at NJPW Battle In the Valley on February 18. Moné retained over AZM and Hazuki in a Triple Threat at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8, then made her surprise Stardom debut on April 16 to attack Iwatani.

