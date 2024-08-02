“The CEO” is “sick of old dudes in wrestling coming at her” lately.

And she’s letting it be known.

AEW’s TBS Champion and the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone took exception to recent negative comments made about her by former WWE broadcast team member and ESPN analyst Jonathan Coachman on an episode of the Reffin It Up podcast.

During the show, “The Coach” said Mone is “terrible on the microphone” and never actually backed up the arrogance she had during and following her run in WWE.

Mone fired back at Coachman with a statement in the latest issue of her Mone Mag Newsletter.

She wrote the following:

Jonathan Coachman’s Recent Statement I don’t read Wrestle Press, but Wrestle Press, that centers on me, pops up in my social media feed. I didn’t read the article. I just read the quote in the headline. I’ve been dealing with this kind of stuff for over a decade, so I’m used to it. But I am kind of annoyed with all these dumb old dudes in wrestling coming at me. I know the only reason that they’re doing it is because my name makes people click on their links. My name makes news. Oh yeah, and pretty sure making news makes Moné. Maybe that’s why I get paid what I do? Maybe? Lol. Plus, I’m sure it’s hard to see a young woman know and receive her value – and, not to mention, make a lot more than they do.



But hey, either way, they can keep talking about me, whether negatively or positively. It reminds me that I must be doing something right.

Additionally, Mone’s advocate Keven Undergaro released this statement: