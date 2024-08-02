“The CEO” is “sick of old dudes in wrestling coming at her” lately.
And she’s letting it be known.
AEW’s TBS Champion and the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone took exception to recent negative comments made about her by former WWE broadcast team member and ESPN analyst Jonathan Coachman on an episode of the Reffin It Up podcast.
During the show, “The Coach” said Mone is “terrible on the microphone” and never actually backed up the arrogance she had during and following her run in WWE.
Mone fired back at Coachman with a statement in the latest issue of her Mone Mag Newsletter.
She wrote the following:
Jonathan Coachman’s Recent StatementI don’t read Wrestle Press, but Wrestle Press, that centers on me, pops up in my social media feed. I didn’t read the article. I just read the quote in the headline. I’ve been dealing with this kind of stuff for over a decade, so I’m used to it. But I am kind of annoyed with all these dumb old dudes in wrestling coming at me. I know the only reason that they’re doing it is because my name makes people click on their links. My name makes news. Oh yeah, and pretty sure making news makes Moné. Maybe that’s why I get paid what I do? Maybe? Lol. Plus, I’m sure it’s hard to see a young woman know and receive her value – and, not to mention, make a lot more than they do.
But hey, either way, they can keep talking about me, whether negatively or positively. It reminds me that I must be doing something right.
Additionally, Mone’s advocate Keven Undergaro released this statement:
Keven Undergaro on Johnathan CoachmanIt always bums me out when people I’m a fan of disappoint me. Love me the Coach from back in the day, and he has always been kind to my wife but what he said about Mercedes seemed extreme and came off as personal. I can’t argue with what happens in the ring. It’s subjective, and I’m just a fan. I can speak to the business of TV, and the business of show: a major part of wrestling. To have a talent on your roster who has broken so many records and barriers, not to mention has such global and internet appeal (is part of the Star Wars franchise, no less), you have an asset that is more highly and diversely monetized. There’s a reason why national brands and sponsors are aligning with the likes of Mercedes and Mercedes alone. It makes my job a whole lot easier. Also, factor in what Mercedes’ brand value brings to those she competes against. The marketing light she shines on opponents increases their individual values.
Mercedes aside, the girls of today have delivered main event after main event. They have more than proven their value. Yet, they still don’t make close to what the top men make, nor do they have the freedom or creative input. The historic deal Tony Khan and Mercedes forged is a needed disruption that will rightfully raise the bar for other women and future deals. Obviously, people are free to say what they want. Like Mercedes said, it’s money when they do, and criticism isn’t a bad thing. As a girl dad, I’d like to see more of that curbed and more of the women in the WNBA, WWE, and AEW, who are rightfully celebrated and elevated. Enough out of me. It’s Mercedes you want to hear from!