During last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, a vignette for Kris Statlander aired that showed her claiming that everything started going wrong for her when Mercedes Mone arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter today, the reigning AEW TBS Champion responded to the vignette with the following:

“Go cry me a river! Everyone wants to blame me for their problems. #MoMoneNOProblems”

