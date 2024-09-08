Mercedes Mone walked into AEW All Out 2024 as a double champion.

She walked out the same way.

“The CEO” successfully defended her TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida at the September 7 pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, in a match where Kamille was banned from ringside.

The end of the bout saw Mone hit her Mone-Maker finishing move to score the pin fall victory. With the win, she retained her TBS Championship and is also still the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

For complete AEW All Out 2024 results from Chicago, click here.

AEW Original Hikaru Shida looks to become the first woman EVER to be an #AEW Women's World Champion AND TBS Champion! Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!https://t.co/4jcuEfqq1q@shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/FypWE6GqhF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2024