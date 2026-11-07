Mercedes Mone has opened up about a difficult period in her personal life, revealing that her younger sister, Alexis Varnado, passed away in September.

The AEW Women’s World Champion shared the heartbreaking news in the latest edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, reflecting on her sister’s passing and the memories they shared growing up.

“September was an incredibly hard month for me because I lost my younger sister, Alexis,” Mone wrote. “It’s still difficult to talk about. She was so young, and knowing she left behind two young children makes my heart hurt even more.”

Mone recalled attending WrestleMania in Atlanta alongside Alexis when they were younger, describing the experience as a particularly meaningful memory from before her own wrestling career took off.

“One memory I keep thinking about is when we went to WrestleMania together in Atlanta when we were younger,” she continued. “Wrestling has been such a huge part of my life, and I love that I have that memory with my sister from before so many of my own dreams came true.”

She also remembered her sister helping care for their mother in 2020, expressing gratitude for the time they spent together.

“I wish Alexis had more time. I wish her children had more time with their mom. I’m still trying to understand how somebody so young can be gone. I love you, Alexis.”

The emotional losses continued later that month when Mone learned of the death of longtime friend and fellow wrestler PAC, who passed away on September 27 at the age of 40.

“And then, while I was still grieving my sister, we unexpectedly lost PAC,” Mone wrote. “That was incredibly hard, and it still is.”

Mone explained that her friendship with PAC dated back to their days in FCW and NXT, recalling their time together on the road and the memories they made outside the ring.

“We spent so much time laughing while playing UpUpDownDown with Austin Creed. We had Rocket League championships together,” she recalled. “I remember being on the buses during different tours and listening to his stories with Sami Zayn. Having the whole bus laughing There were so many funny moments that I wish I could go back and experience one more time.”

Mone also addressed her participation in the September 30 tribute show honoring PAC, explaining why she felt it was important to wrestle despite the emotional circumstances.

“The memorial tribute was absolutely beautiful, but the whole show was emotionally difficult for me,” she wrote. “I knew I needed to be part of it. I couldn’t imagine just staying backstage. Wrestling was something PAC and I had shared for so many years, and being in the ring felt like the way I needed to honor him.”

She went on to praise PAC’s lasting influence on professional wrestling while emphasizing that her memories of him extended far beyond his accomplishments inside the squared circle.

“His influence on professional wrestling is going to live on forever,” Mone wrote. “You can see what he brought to this sport in so many wrestlers today. His athleticism and the things he could do inside a ring inspired an entire generation of performers.”

Mone concluded her tribute with a personal message to her longtime friend.

“But for me, I’ll also remember the person behind all of that. I’m so grateful I got to share those memories with him. I miss you, PAC.”

Mone competed alongside Britt Baker and Persephone on the September 30 tribute show, with the trio losing to Hyan, Marina Shafir and Thunder Rosa.

She is currently scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Shafir at AEW Full Gear on November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.