Following her memorable showdown with ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the record-breaking AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX. this year, Mercedes Mone has a new top five list of her all-time favorite matches.

While she didn’t reveal the full list, in the latest installment of her Moné Mag newsletter, “The CEO” made it clear that something was bumped from the list, as her AEW All In: Texas showdown is now in the top five, even if it hasn’t unseated the match she has always had listed at No. 1.

Featured below are some highlights.

On knowing going into her AEW All In: Texas match with ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm that it would be special: “I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star. When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance -was all perfect. Even before the bell rang, I could feel how special it was going to be. Walking into Globe Life Field for All In, there was a calmness in the locker room, like everyone just knew this night would be legendary. AEW has only been around for six years, but they pulled off their biggest event in North American wrestling history. Fans are still talking about it, and I’m still replaying it in my mind.”

On how her Storm match at All In: Texas has changed her list of her all-time top five favorite matches: “People often ask me about my top five matches of all time, and honestly, it’s hard to narrow it down—because I’ve been blessed with so many incredible opponents in my career. But one match always comes to mind first: me vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. That match was life-changing, not just for me but for women’s wrestling as a whole. It set a new standard, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished that night… Coming in at number two is me vs. Toni Storm. That match was pure magic, and I’ll share more about why it meant so much to me in a moment.”

On comparing WrestleMania vs. AEW All In: Texas: “That night at WrestleMania will always live in my heart. Wrestling Bianca wasn’t just about a match; it was about making history. We didn’t find out we were main eventing until about a day and a half before. I had been praying, manifesting, and hoping—and when they finally told us, I was overwhelmed. Lying on the floor at the end, I watched Bianca’s husband run out to celebrate with her. Even though I was selling from the pain of the match, I couldn’t stop smiling. I thought to myself, “If I had seen this as a little girl, I can’t even imagine the kind of superstar I would’ve become. Even though I lost, it felt like a Cinderella moment. That night, WWE didn’t just change my life—they changed the entire game for women’s wrestling. Wrestling “Timeless” Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: “I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.”

On living two lifetimes of emotion and magic with her memorable and significant WrestleMania and AEW All In: Texas matches: “This past week, I co-headlined AEW’s All In, and people have been asking me how that compares emotionally to main-eventing WWE’s WrestleMania. The truth? You can’t compare them. Not because one is better than the other, but because they represent two very different promotions and two completely different eras in my life. Main eventing WrestleMania was a childhood dream I never thought would come true. To be honest, no one ever let me believe it was possible. But deep down, I kept that dream alive, and when it finally happened, it felt surreal—like I was living in someone else’s fairy tale. Between WrestleMania and All In, I feel like I’ve lived two lifetimes of emotion and magic. But if there’s one thing this week taught me, it’s this: the best is still ahead.”

