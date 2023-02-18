One thing is certain for Mercedes Mone, she loves pro wrestling.

The CEO spoke with Alex McCarthy from Inside the Ropes to hype up this evening’s NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, where she’ll be taking on KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. During their chat, Mone would be asked about her decision to leave WWE, and how one must always follow their heart to do what they want. Highlights can be found below.

On her decision to leave WWE and pursue her own ventures:

When it comes to anything in wrestling, you have to go with your heart, your passion, and your soul. When it comes to me, that’s all I have for the business is my passion and love for this. I love wrestling. Until the day that I die, I’ll have a passion for this. I want to fight for this. I want to create magic for people all over the world to be able to do this. I feel like I have, and I just can’t stop and let that dream die.

Says she plans on showing the world how passionate she is for pro wrestling:

So for me, I just have to keep on showing the world my love for this, my passion for this, and to show them that women’s wrestling is where it’s at and needs to be at the top and the headline. It needs to be respected and needs to be given the same opportunity, just like the men.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)