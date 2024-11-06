Reigning AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone says she’s ready to take AEW to the next level.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “Tim & Eli” podcast, Mone was asked why AEW is the perfect home for an all-women’s pay-per-view event. She said,

“Because we have the best women’s wrestlers. We have a roster full of wrestlers, we have a long list of women that we can have an all-woman pay-per-view, so I think just given the chance and the opportunity, and if Tony sees that, I don’t see why not, we can a women’s revolution here in AEW. It’s happening already. The women have just been killing it out of the park every single week. I am just beyond amazed to be a part of this women’s division, from Willow and Kris Statlander, that Street Fight Alone, I was just like wow, and Willow and Mariah May, it’s been so amazing, and yeah, I think an all-woman pay-per-view here would be incredible. It would definitely make a lot of Mone.”