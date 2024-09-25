Mercedes Mone and Megan Thee Stallion had something fun planned.

But apparently it was not meant to be.

During her appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning, “The CEO” spoke about her past plans with the hip-hop star no longer happening.

“Not right now,” she said. “Unfortunately, no.”

When asked what the plans for their collaboration were, the TBS Champion of AEW stated it was supposed to be something fun. Possibly a tag-team match, or even a bout where they would face off against each other.

“Something fun, either a tag team match, a wrestling match, something,” she said. “[She would] either wrestle with me or wrestle against me, but there was talks of doing something fun with her, but now she’s doing the opening theme song for SmackDown, which is awesome.”

Things took a turn when she decided to work with WWE, lending her “Neva Play” vocals to the company for the new official theme song for WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

“Just brand-wise, she did a song with WWE” Mone said. “And I’m with AEW, so I just think we can’t do anything together.”

